A Litchfield man was arrested at his home Sunday afternoon and charged with manslaughter in the motor vehicle deaths of a married couple who were traveling to pick up their daughter from a friend’s home about a week ago.

Shawn W. Metayer, 60, was also charged with drunken driving in the crash, which took place on Hallowell Road in Litchfield around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Killed in the head-on collision were Derek Trudeau, 48, and his wife, Stephanie, 40, of Litchfield. The Trudeaus were on their way to pick up Caitlyn, their 9-year-old daughter, when Metayer’s Lincoln SUV crossed the centerline and hit their full-size pickup truck head-on. The Trudeaus died on impact, according to Maine State Police.

Metayer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he spent the week recovering from his injuries before his release from the hospital.

State troopers went to Metayer’s home on Sunday afternoon and arrested him, state police said in a statement Sunday evening. The troopers served warrants charging him with two counts of Class A manslaughter and one felony charge of operating under the influence. Metayer was being held Sunday night without bail at the Kennebec County jail. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday morning.

State police were notified on the night of Nov. 9 about a motor vehicle that was being operated in an erratic fashion. Several minutes later, they were notified of a crash in Litchfield involving a Lincoln SUV and a pickup truck. At the time, troopers said the crash appeared to have been related to speed and alcohol.

Funeral services for Stephanie Trudeau were held Saturday in Gardiner. She attended Cony High School in Augusta and spent time at home caring for her family, according to her obituary.

“Stephanie was a young mother, who would do anything for her kids,” her family wrote in the obituary. “She loved playing games, taking walks, and fishing with Cait. She dedicated her life to her family.”

Derek Trudeau, who was born in Stoughton, Massachusetts, had worked at Bath Iron Works for the past 10 years as a crane operator. He was a 1989 graduate of Wiscasset High School. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

As of Sunday night, a GoFundMe campaign organized by Stephanie’s sister-in-law, Chelsea Crochere of Vinalhaven, had raised nearly $15,000 to help cover the couple’s funeral expenses and to benefit Caitlyn.

Metayer, if convicted of Class A manslaughter, could be sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison and fined up to $25,000. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined $10,000 if convicted of Class B operating under the influence.

