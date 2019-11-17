CLEVELAND — Tobias Harris scored 27 points, Joel Embiid had 14 and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-95 on Sunday.

Cleveland nearly pulled off an upset in Philadelphia on Tuesday before falling 98-97, but the 76ers quickly ended any hope of a repeat.

Philadelphia went ahead midway through the first quarter and steadily built the lead, shooting 67 percent in the half. The lead reached 75-44 early in the third quarter.

Harris was 12 of 14 from the field, missing only one of 12 2-point attempts. Ben Simmons had 10 points and 11 assists, and the 76ers had six players score in double figures.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love took a hard fall after being flattened by Furkan Korkmaz while shooting in the lane in the first quarter. Love got up after being on the floor for a couple of moments and gave the thumbs-up sign to the crowd, remaining in the game.

Love scored 12 points in 25 minutes. Collin Sexton had 17 points for Cleveland, which has lost three straight and opened a stretch of five games in seven days.

MAGIC 125, WIZARDS 121: Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 17 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 25 points and nine assists to help Orlando hold off visiting Washington.

Markelle Fultz scored 19 points and Terrance Ross added 15 in Orlando’s fourth victory in five games.

Bradley Beal had 34 points and eight assists for Washington. C.J. Miles had 21 points, and Davis Bertans 15. The Wizards have lost 4 of 5.

Washington made 10 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t overcome a slow start and trailed the entire game.

NUGGETS 131, GRIZZLIES 114: Jamal Murray rebounded from a poor shooting night with a season-best 39 points and visiting Denver dominated Memphis in the second quarter.

Paul Millsap had 23 points and Juancho Hernangomez finished with 15. Jeremi Grant added 12 points as Denver won for the sixth time in the last seven, scoring a season high in points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 22 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brandon Clarke finished with 19 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

Murray, who made only one of his 11 shots in Thursday’s 101-93 win over Brooklyn, converted his first four shots and finished 14 of 24 on the night, including 7 of 12 from outside the arc.

Murray didn’t play in the fourth quarter after Denver held a 108-80 lead after three.

PELICANS 108, WARRIORS 100: J.J. Redick scored 26 points, hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the game from the left corner with 1:09 left, and New Orleans won at home.

Jrue Holiday had 22 points despite a difficult night shooting the ball and also had nine assists and eight rebounds for the Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the first start of his career.

Eric Paschall scored 30 points for injury-depleted Golden State, which has lost seven straight. Ky Bowman scored 19 points and Glenn Robinson III added 14.

