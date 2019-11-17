HALLOWELL – Rose M. Betit, 100, of Academy Street, and formerly of the Old Belgrade Road, Augusta, died Nov. 14, 2019 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born in Fontaine-Chaalis, France on May 30, 1919, the daughter of Marcel Janssens and Augustine (Bouvier) Janssens.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a sales clerk by Chernowsky’s clothing store in Augusta for 15 years. She was a homemaker in her own home for most of her life.

Mrs. Betit was a member of St. Michael Parish, former lector at St. Augustine Church, member and Past Regent of St. Agnes Circle Daughters of Isabella, a member and Past President of the Ladies of St. Anne Society, member of Sacred Heart Ladies Guild and a member of the knitting club at the Cohen Center in Hallowell.

She did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels, Hallowell Food Bank, she was a volunteer at the Veterans Center at Togus and the American Red Cross. She was also involved in Old Hallowell Day festivities at the Cotton Mill Apartments.

Her husband, Gabriel L. “Gabe” Betit predeceased her. She was also preceded in death by a son, Roland Betit; a sister, Andree Saumont; and a grandson, Thomas J. Dostie.

Surviving are two sons, Richard C. Betit and his wife Debbie of Warminster, Pa. and John G. Betit and his wife Glenda of Kintnersville, Pa., three daughters, Beatrice Becknell and her husband Jan of Sellersville, Pa., Catherine Bryant and her husband David formerly of Pittston, Maine and Margaret “Peggy” Dostie and her husband Michael of Somerville, Maine; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where the Daughters of Isabella are asked to meet at 6:30 pm for a prayer service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hallowell. Burial will follow in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.

