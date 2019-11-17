WINTHROP – Rayma Nason was born on Nov. 27, 1933 in Blaine, Maine, the daughter of Donald and Annette Greene. She died on Nov. 8, 2019 surrounded by her husband, her children and grandchildren. Rayma’s family meant the world to her.

Rayma graduated from Winthrop High School, class of 1952. She drove a school bus for 23 years. She proudly told family members about run-ins with her former riders with updates of marriages and babies. She also sold Tupperware products for 35 years where she made many livelong friends. In her earlier years she taught infants to swim at the Newburyport (MA) YMCA and learned how to scuba dive. Rayma was also very active in Civil Air Patrol for many years.

Rayma spent many happy weeks and weekends at her little house in Greenville. She was always happiest when her children, grandchildren and friends would visit her there. Many laughs were guaranteed as she cooked meals, played cards and sat by the fire pit. She also had a knack of finding many yard sales throughout her travels. One never knew what she would bring home that she got for a bargain. Her bounty was always shared with her large family. Many Sunday mornings, she could be found at the Winthrop United Methodist Church, where she was a member for many years. Often there were four generations of her family sitting with her. Afterwards, Rayma enjoyed playing BINGO. She played at many different locations where she made many friends who will miss her. Rayma loved anything Canadian. She has several family members’ still living in New Brunswick. Rayma also enjoyed providing tender care to many elderly folks around the community.

She is survived by her husband, Emery Nason; her sons Jeff Brennan and wife Jane, Mark Brennan and Trisha Mahoney, David Brennan and Sandy Moody, John Brennan and his wife Tricia and John Nason and his wife Susan. Rayma (Meme) is survived by 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Rayma is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friends.

Rayma is predeceased by her parents; her brothers Leroy and John Greene; her son Bruce Nason; and an infant granddaughter, Suzanna.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor, the Hospice nurses and the many people who visited Rayma to cheer up her days.

There will be a celebration of Rayma’s life held on Nov. 22, 2019 at Post #40 American Legion on Bowdoin Street in Winthrop from 1 – 6 p.m. The family invites everyone to come share their memories and celebrate her life.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop

At Rayma’s request,

in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Winthrop United

Methodist Church

P.O. Box 136

Winthrop, ME 04364

