The Kennebec River Rail Trail is a wonderful multi-use resource for outdoor recreation in our communities. The trail is used principally by pedestrians, runners and cyclists.
My husband and I walk the trail several times a week and are happy to see that it is enjoyed by many. However, we are frequently alarmed by the lack of etiquette on the part of the many bicycle riders who do not give an audible warning before passing pedestrians and runners from the rear. We have narrowly missed being hit by cyclists who don’t seem to realize how quiet their bikes are.
If cyclists give a clear signal using voice, bell or horn before passing, we will all be able to enjoy our time on the trail.
Gabriella Howard
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Proposed asylum rules are deliberately cruel
-
News
She became a self-advocate while in foster care
-
Local & State
Maine foster children linger in state care longer than most states
-
Local & State
She moved at least 10 times
-
Letters to the Editor
Dental care bill would change lives
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.