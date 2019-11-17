The Kennebec River Rail Trail is a wonderful multi-use resource for outdoor recreation in our communities. The trail is used principally by pedestrians, runners and cyclists.

My husband and I walk the trail several times a week and are happy to see that it is enjoyed by many. However, we are frequently alarmed by the lack of etiquette on the part of the many bicycle riders who do not give an audible warning before passing pedestrians and runners from the rear. We have narrowly missed being hit by cyclists who don’t seem to realize how quiet their bikes are.

If cyclists give a clear signal using voice, bell or horn before passing, we will all be able to enjoy our time on the trail.

Gabriella Howard

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »