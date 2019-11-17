Sugarloaf

5092 Access Road, Carrabassett Valley

1-800-THE-LOAF, sugarloaf.com

The largest ski resort in Maine and, at 4,237 feet, the second-highest peak in the state. Sugarloaf has 55 miles of groomed trails and offers Nordic and cross-country skiing, fat biking, Cat skiing, adaptive skiing and lessons. Opens Nov. 23. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the Anti-Gravity Center Complex at the base of the mountain has trampolines, a climbing wall and an indoor skate park.

Sunday River

15 South Ridge Road, Newry

(207) 824-3000, sundayriver.com

With eight interconnected mountain peaks, 135 trails and glades, 15 lifts and 2,340 vertical feet, Sunday River offers Nordic skiing, snowboarding and cross-country, starting with weekends only in late November. Special events include Thanksgiving weekend specials, demo day (try out new skis, Nov. 30), Santa Sunday (Dec. 8) and Winter Fest, celebrating Sunday River’s 60th anniversary (Dec. 13-15). Night skiing is available Friday and Saturday nights Dec. 14-March 14.

Shawnee Peak

119 Mountain Road, Bridgton

(207) 647-8444, shawneepeak.com

The most night skiing in New England and the longest operating ski resort in Maine, all just an hour from Portland. Offers 40 trails, seven glades and three terrain parks, with snowmaking on 98 percent of the terrain. Ski and snowboard rentals and children’s group lessons are available. Opens mid-December.

Black Mountain of Maine

39 Glover Road, Rumford

(207) 364-8977, skiblackmountain.org

A nonprofit ski resort offering surprisingly affordable Nordic skiing, snowboarding, lessons, racing and tubing but open only Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Black Mountain has 50 trails and glades, 10 miles of world-class Nordic trials and 70 percent snowmaking coverage. Opens in December, once the snow flies.

Lost Valley

200 Lost Valley Road, Auburn

(207) 784-1561, lostvalleyski.com

Eight beginner trails and nearly 5 miles of groomed trails for Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and fat-tire biking. Offers ski and snowboard rentals, adaptive skiing and racing. Plans to open Dec. 15.

Camden Snow Bowl

20 Barnestown Road, Camden

(207) 236-3438, camdensnowbowl.com

Maine’s only ski resort with ocean views from the summit. Opens mid- to late December. Skis, snowboards and snowshoes are available for rent. Camden Snow Bowl, which is owned and maintained by the town of Camden’s Parks and Recreation Department, offers lessons for children and adults, competitive programs and a 440-foot toboggan chute. Registration for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships (Feb. 7-9) is now open.

– AMY PARADYSZ

