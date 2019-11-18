NORTH ANSON — Students at Carrabec High School walked out of class Friday to protest the suspension of Anthony Pranses, a math teacher who has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates a complaint against him.

Pranses was placed on paid leave Nov. 14 after an ongoing investigation found it necessary to remove him from the classroom, according to Regional School Unit 74 Superintendent Mike Tracy.

Pranses has been teaching at Carrabec High School in North Anson for about two years.

“The circumstances of the investigation necessitated administrative leave,” Tracy said. “I was unable to finish the investigation properly with (Pranses) there.”

Tracy said administrative leaves are used to protect accused staff members.

“We put them on leave to protect the employee from any further accusation,” Tracy said Monday. “We look to get our facts straight and to work through what process is needed for reinstatement.”

A concern was raised by a member of the school community and brought to Tracy’s attention, he said. Once Tracy received the complaint, he followed protocol and began reviewing the concern internally.

The circumstances of the investigation changed, he said, which is why Pranses was placed on leave. Tracy declined to elaborate.

“I know any one of my administrative team members would never falsely accuse anyone, nor would they falsely accuse any one of our employees, ever,” Tracy said.

“If I’m being accused of doing my job and taking these matters seriously to protect students, then I am guilty of doing my job.”

The superintendent said he did not know how long the investigation will take because every case is different and information is being provided “from all angles.” He did not provide a timeline of when decisions will be made concerning the investigation.

The students rallying in support of Pranses on Friday, holding signs reading “Freedom for Pranses,” were apparently told to return to class or face suspension, according to WCSH NewsCenter 6, but Tracy confirmed no student had been suspended for protesting Friday.

About 200 students attend Carrabec High School, about 60 of whom participated in Friday’s protest, Tracy said.

“I love this community, I love the students and I love what I’m doing,” Tracy said. “I think I have a highly respected employee who I have no personal problems with. I think the general public is confused because there are misnomers and rumors that have not been spread by me or my team.”

Pranses did not respond Monday to messages from the Morning Sentinel requesting comment.

In the WCSH report, Pranses said he has broad support within the school community, including from members of the RSU 74 board of directors.

Board Chairman Robert Demchak disputed that claim Monday evening, saying, “There have been no board members that have stated that they are behind him.”

