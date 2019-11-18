FARMINGTON — A retired banker known for his community involvement is recovering at a Boston hospital after undergoing a heart transplant Saturday.

Tom Sawyer of Chesterville has been hospitalized since Aug. 11 following a heart attack. He was transferred from Franklin Memorial Hospital to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. After a second heart attack Aug. 16, he was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for heart surgery. He was officially placed on the heart transplant list Nov. 11, according to family friend Camillia Yeaton.

Sawyer retired from Franklin Savings Bank in April after 42 years. He has been involved in numerous fundraisers and community boards, and has spearheaded many charity events.

Prior to the transplant, two mechanical pumps were placed in his chest to keep the blood flowing through his body, Yeaton said. He had some complications but slowly regained his strength and started working toward getting a possible heart transplant.

Yeaton and her husband, Neal, of Farmington waited with Sawyer’s wife, Roni, during the 9½ hour surgery.

Sawyer enjoys the cards and well wishes he has received while being hospitalized, Camillia Yeaton said. He will remain at the hospital for a while before he is ready to go to a rehabilitation center.

If anyone wants to send him a card or well wishes, his address is: Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Ellison Way, eighth floor, Boston MA 02114.

In an effort to help the family with expenses related to his illness, an account has been set up at Franklin Savings Bank. To make a donation people can either drop off a check payable to Tom Sawyer at any one of the Franklin Savings Bank locations or donations can be mailed to Franklin Savings Bank, P.O. Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

