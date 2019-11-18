LEWISTON — Central Maine Medical Center’s parent company hopes to build a $35 million cancer center in Lewiston.

Central Maine Healthcare’s proposed center would be 54,000 square feet and would be located at the northeast quadrant of the Central Maine Medical Center property, bounded by Holland Street to the north, High Street to the south, and Main Street to the east. It would replace, modernize and consolidate the current outpatient oncology program.

According to CMHC, there are 42,825 patient visits each year to CMMC’s breast center, infusion clinic, radiation oncology department and oncology clinic.

“As we anticipate the future needs of an aging population — with among the highest incidence of cancer located here in central Maine — we want to provide enhanced access to quality care,” CEO Jeff Brickman said in a statement released Monday. “We’re reinvesting in and renewing our cancer program to keep that care close to home.”

Large-scale medical building projects, depending on their size and cost, often require approval from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The hospital system has asked the state whether it needs that approval to move forward with the project.

The proposed location for the new facility is currently used for employee parking. CMHC officials said they plan to replace that parking in another area on the hospital campus.

CMHC plans to pay $3 million over 20 years to lease the new building from the developer.

