The Coast Guard resumed an aerial search Monday for a missing 40-foot sailboat that departed from Down East Maine and may have been in distress over the weekend.

Rescuers are looking for Charlotte Kirby, Nathaniel Davis and Wilfredo Lombardo, who are believed to be aboard the Dove, a 40-foot sailboat that may have been headed south.

The agency posted photos of Kirby and Davis on Monday and said it has been in contact with family members of the missing boaters.

The search began after an emergency dispatcher on the mainland received a garbled 911 call from Kirby’s cell phone at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The person calling said they were on a boat, and then the line cut out, said Coast Guard spokeswoman, Petty Officer Nicole Groll.

The coast guard initially said the 911 caller asked for help, but Groll clarified on Monday that the caller did not say the word “help” during the brief call. The dispatcher contacted the Coast Guard, and with the help of police, the Coast Guard pinged Kirby’s cell phone to a location about 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island, where the Coast Guard started their search.

So far, a fixed-wing Coast Guard plane based out of Cape Cod searched about 2,700 square nautical miles but found no trace of the craft or its crew.

Groll said representatives from the Coast Guard have been in contact with family members of the people on board, and so far no one knows where exactly the three were headed and when they were due to arrive.

The sailboat’s home port is the John Williams Boat Co. in Mount Desert. It departed Somes Sound, Groll said. The Coast Guard does not know when the boat left port, she added.

The Coast Guard reported that seas were relatively calm early Saturday, with air temperatures of 34 degrees and water temperature at 52 degrees. Members of the Maine Marine Patrol went to a residence in Mount Desert where at least one of the crew members lived and identified their vehicle. Berry described the three people as friends. He did not know how old they are.

Kirby and Davis identify themselves as California residents on Facebook.

This story will be updated.

