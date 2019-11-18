An Anson man who allegedly stabbed another man in the neck late Saturday in Anson remained Monday behind bars after making his initial appearance in Skowhegan District Court.

Dustyn Everett Merrill, 35, of Anson, who was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, is in Somerset County Jail on $5,000 bail, according to Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

The victim, 34-year-old James Andrew Tucci, also of Anson, was taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan after the stabbing, which occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a 7 Front St. apartment in Anson, Mitchell said. Tucci then was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he was listed in critical condition, Mitchell said Sunday.

On Monday, a spokeswoman at the Bangor hospital said she had no information on anyone with that name.

Mitchell said that sheriff’s officials continued to investigate the stabbing and were interviewing and re-interviewing people. State Police assisted in the case.

“We haven’t given the District Attorney’s Office any reports yet,” Mitchell said.

He said that within 72 hours, Merrill is required to appear in court to be advised of his rights and be assigned a court-appointed lawyer, if needed.

