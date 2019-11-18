A night of sleep, if he got any, didn’t diminish Tom Brady’s frustration at the ineffectiveness of the New England Patriots offense in Sunday’s 17-10 win at Philadelphia. But the veteran quarterback was more talkative Monday on his weekly radio appearance on WEEI than he was after the game.

“I was very happy we won. I just wish we would play better offensively. We’ve just got to go do it. I don’t think it’s not about talking about it. It’s about doing it,” said Brady who was 26 of 47 for 216 yards Sunday. It’s trying to get the best we can out of our offense. We need more production and to score more points. … It’s just frustration with the offense. We’re just trying to grind them out. I’m happy we won on the road. At the same time, I just wish we’d score more points.”

“We just have to try to take advantage of opportunities when we get them. We had some opportunities with some short fields and didn’t necessarily execute as well as we could. We’re just going to have to find ways to play better,” he continued. “We’re all just not doing a good enough job moving the ball down the field to score points. I don’t think that’s not saying anything that’s not pretty obvious when you’re watching. You just try to get back and find some solutions and see if we can get a little bit better.”

Brady conceded offense, which has defined the team in other seasons, is not a strong point in 2019.

“It’s a team sport. Its complementary football. The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams,” he said. “On offense, we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities. We have to understand where our strengths lie and play to them.”

Brady said he was hopeful going forward.

“We have a lot of football left. Hopefully, the next six weeks are the best we can play as a team,” he said.

PATRIOTS COACH Bill Belichick said he expected to have offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn active against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

That would be the first game Wynn is eligible to play in after coming off injured reserve. He suffered a foot/toe injury in the second game of the season against Miami. Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick, missed all of last year with a torn Achilles.

While speculation has largely pointed to Wynn replacing struggling left tackle Marshall Newhouse, Belichick said he wasn’t sure how much and what role Wynn would fill right away.

“We certainly want to make him active,” Belichick said. “What the role would be and how everything would play out, we’ll just have to see. Marshall’s done a good job at left tackle and our offensive line, we’ve gotten a little bit of continuity there over the past couple weeks. We’ll see how it goes going forward, but we’re always excited and happy to have as many healthy bodies we can out of the field and we’ll do the best we can to put them in positions that are competitive or possibly advantageous and have them play.”

N’KEAL HARRY hadn’t played a competitive football game in almost a full year.

Largely, it showed.

The Patriots’ first-round rookie wideout made three catches for 18 yards in his NFL debut Sunday against the Eagles, a 17-10 win dominated by defense. Harry took seven snaps and secured his first career catch in the first half.

Then, taking over for the injured Phillip Dorsett early in the third quarter, he finished with more than 30 offensive snaps for the game.

“It was great just to finally be out there and see what it was like,” Harry said. “So I’ve got a lot to work on, but I’m excited to move forward.”

Tom Brady rarely looked the rookie’s way, but was usually rewarded when he did, throwing only one incompletion in Harry’s direction. Harry said he didn’t feel rusty and settled in soon after delivering a powerful crackback block on Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett in the first quarter. The Arizona State product has also been participating in team practices since Week 7, when he was first eligible to practice while on injured reserve.

“Just routine plays that I’m supposed to make; plays that I expected myself to make,” Harry said. “But like I said, I’ve got a lot to work on and a lot to focus on.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous