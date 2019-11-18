FARMINGTON — Firefighters and police responded to a report of a propane leak Monday morning at an unoccupied building at 274 Front St., the future home of UMF’s Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Childhood Center.

The propane tank was filled Monday morning and a check valve stayed open and was releasing propane, acting Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said.

A section of Main Street and Front Street were initially closed off at about 9:15 a.m. but then the closure was narrowed down to a section of Front Street.

An Irving propane technician arrived and replaced the defective valve, Hardy said.

The section of road was reopened at about 11 a.m.

Farmington Police Department and University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department along with Farmington Fire Rescue Department and Public Works Department responded to the incident.

The 10,384-square-foot building is the former Notify MD that has an entrance on Front Street but can be seen from Main Street.

The University of Maine board of trustees approved the purchase in January for $849,000, and the university also plans to set aside $475,000 for renovations. At the time, UMF’s plans included demolishing two other buildings on campus — 110/112 Maguire St. and 228 Main St. — to offset the additional square footage.

