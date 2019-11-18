DUNCAN, Oklahoma— At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The reports were not immediately confirmed.
A dispatcher said that “everyone is at the scene.”
Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
U.S. officials grant $29 million for coastal protection
-
Nation & World
Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump’s tax records
-
Local & State
Coast Guard releases images of missing boaters
-
Schools and Education
UMaine trustees approve name change for University of Southern Maine
-
Nation & World
Reports: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart