DUNCAN, Oklahoma— At least three people have been shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma. The reports were not immediately confirmed.

A dispatcher said that “everyone is at the scene.”

Duncan is about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

