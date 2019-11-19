Common Street Arts gallery will transform into a wonderous hand-crafted artisan gift shop in downtown Waterville.

Featuring more than 60 selected artisans, The Holiday Bazaar will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Suite 106 at the Hathaway Creative Center, 10 Water St. In addition to regular hours, the Holiday Bazaar will be open for special events throughout the holiday season.

Special Events Include: Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30; Hathaway Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.; and Joy to the Ville Saturday, Dec. 7.

2019 Holiday Bazaar exhibitors include: 33 By Hand, Amphitrite Studio, Ann E. Rhinehardt Fine Art, AP Curiosities, Atlantic Art Glass, Baskets by Dot, Black Dog Ironworks, Brookes Smith Knitting, Butler Woodworking, CE Nilles, Creatively Crafted Creatures — by Bette, Cute Knits, Delilah Iris Designs, Earth Tones and Fish Bones, Elizabeth’s Ephemera, Ember Grove LLC, Emily Shaffer Studio, Fabula Nebulae, Fine Mess Pottery, Frost, Gale Davison Photography, Good Land Pottery, Gray Day Studio, Helene Farrar, Heléna W. Melone, Hennessey Jewelry, Holmes + Hudson, Jennie Blue, Jones Limited, Magpie Creative, North Circle Studio, Olivia Atherton Decorative Painting & Design, Pennello, Pinecone and Sparrow, Pooka Design, Pure At Heart Glass Art, Purplebean Bindery, Running Blynd, Rusted Pulchritude, Seegers Studio, Singing Water Spirit Creations, Snazzybaggs, Spig Woodwork, Stoneflower Quilt, Yikes Studio Enamels, Sweet Beetle, The Adventures of Claudia, Unity Pond Pottery, Willy Wires, Zootility Tools, and more.

For more information about participating artists and special events, visit watervillecreates.org.

