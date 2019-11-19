Multiple departments were fighting a house fire that broke out in a home in North Saco around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Saco Fire Department said the fire was reported in a home at 21 Charles Road, which is located off Lincoln Road.
“Saco Fire along with mutual aid departments are currently battling a structure fire in North Saco,” the Saco Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported, but crews expected to be there for several hours bringing the blaze under control and trying to determine the cause, the fire department said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Clara Greenlaw Gordon Provost
-
Nation & World
Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X lead historically diverse, youthful Grammy 2020 nominations
-
Editorials
Commentary: Republicans smeared Vindman at impeachment hearing, and it backfired spectacularly
-
Local & State
BIW union continues fight against shipyard’s plan to hire subcontractors
-
Nation & World
Cat found in New Mexico after going missing in Oregon