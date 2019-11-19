The New England Patriots activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve in hopes of bolstering their injury-plagued offensive line.

New England announced the move Tuesday. In addition, the Patriots have placed rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries.

Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15.

It is the second straight season that Wynn has spent time on IR. Selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, Wynn was chosen as a likely successor and long-term option for the Patriots at left tackle. A preseason Achilles tendon injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season in 2018.

He now rejoins an offensive line that also has had to adjust to losing starting center David Andrews in the preseason because of blood clots.

Olszewski appeared in eight games, playing mostly on special teams. He has 20 punt returns for 179 yards and two receptions for 34 yards.

DOLPHINS: Miami released suspended running back Mark Walton on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head.

Police in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, suburb of Davie said in a report that officers went to a home at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, where Walton’s girlfriend told them he had pushed her against the wall and punched her several times in the face and head, leaving her with a swollen left eye. The woman told officers she is five weeks pregnant with the couple’s child and had told Walton about the pregnancy on Sunday.

Walton, 22, was charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence. It was his fourth arrest in less than a year.

The Dolphins announced Walton’s release less than seven hours after his arrest. The second-year player had served two games of a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies following three arrests last offseason in his hometown of Miami.

“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton. We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time,” General Manager Chris Grier said in a statement.

The Dolphins signed Walton in May, one month after the Cincinnati Bengals released him because of the earlier arrests.

“I think people deserve a second chance,” Dolphins Coach Brian Flores said then. “I don’t want to judge people based on one incident, two incidents.”

BROWNS: Cleveland placed starting safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon, another setback for an ailing defense.

Burnett got hurt during Thursday night’s victory over Pittsburgh. He had five tackles and an interception against one of his former teams before leaving in the second quarter.

The loss of Burnett complicates things for the Browns, who could be without star defensive end Myles Garrett for the remainder of the season following his indefinite suspension for hitting Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. The Browns may also be missing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who was suspended one game for shoving Rudolph.

WASHINGTON: Pills, marijuana and foil with residue were found in the Ashburn, Virginia, home of Washington safety Montae Nicholson during a police search following the death of a 21-year-old woman who may have overdosed at Nicholson’s house last week, according to a search warrant.

The warrant, which was made public Tuesday, does not indicate to whom the drugs belonged or where they were found in Nicholson’s home. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has been probing the circumstances surrounding the death of Julia Crabbe of Reston since Thursday, when Nicholson and another man brought her to a Loudoun County emergency room in an unresponsive state.

Mark Dycio, an attorney for Nicholson, said his client didn’t know about the drugs.

