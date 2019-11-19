ARCADIA, Fla. – Carolyn W. Lord, 83, of Arcadia, Fla, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 12, 2019.

She was born March 14, 1936, in Northfield, Mass., the daughter of Stanley H. Wilson and Ruth Lombard Wilson Brown. She lived in Hallowell, most of her life, graduating from Hallowell High School and Fisher Junior College in Boston. In 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Lord.

She was employed by the State of Maine as a stenographer in several departments over the years. She also served as secretary at Old South Congregational Church and later served as Assessor’s Agent for the Town of North Haven.

All of her life, she enjoyed singing and at a young age, joined the choir at Old South Church. Through the years, she served on many church committees and directed the hand bell youth and adult choirs. While living on North Haven, she continued to sing at their church and played the piano when needed. When she and Ron moved to Arcadia, Fla., they joined the Trinity United Methodist church and she joined their chancel choir and later, directed their hand bell choir.

Over the years, she and Ron enjoyed traveling in their motorhome to visit their children. They visited every state in the United States (except Hawaii) and made five trips to Alaska, creating many wonderful memories and enjoying the beauty of God’s creation.

Carolyn was predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Frank and Stanley Wilson.

She survived by her best friend and husband of 62 years, Ronald; her children, Jeffrey Lord, Clover, S.C., Ruth and Phillip Shipley, Holiday Shores, Ill., Gregory and Lisa Lord, Augusta, and Pamela and Troy Beightol, Falconer, N.Y.; grandchildren, Bethany Lord, Colton and Jana Shipley, and Graeme and Tyler Beightol; two brothers, Maurice Wilson and Danny (Lisa) Wilson; sister-in-law, Pany Wilson of Washington State; Ron’s sister, Norma and his brother, Freeman and their families; plus several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Carolyn’s life will take place at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. A celebration of her life will also take place next summer, in Maine, for family and friends there.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Music Department of Trinity United Methodist Church, Arcadia, Fla.

