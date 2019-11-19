THORNDIKE – Charles Calvin Costa, 94, passed away Nov. 18, 2019 at a Bangor hospital. He was born June 22, 1925 in Benecia, Calif. the son of Anthony J. and Emma (Lawrence) Costa.

He quit school at 16 to work at Marc Island Ferry Company in Valleyo, Calif. as a boat operator. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943 where he served in the south Pacific in the amphibious. Charles was discharged from the Navy in 1946.

He returned to the Ferry Company in Valleyo, Calif. and later went to work for the Fleet Maritime Suisun Bay, Calif., as a boat operator. In 1949 Charles joined the U.S Coast Guard.

He married Faye Horn in August 1952. Charles was transferred to the East Coast to Virginia in 1963. He retired in 1967 from the Coast Guard as Chief Petty Officer with 22 years military service and settled in Thorndike. He then worked for Delta Chemicals, Searsport, retiring in 1992.

He was an active member of Star in the West Lodge #85 of Unity for about 30 years, serving as master for two years and chaplain for eight years also a member Maine Consistory 32nd degree and Annah Shriners.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Lance C. Costa and his wife Aileen, Troy L. Costa and his wife, Susan, Darby J. Stuart and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Celia Butac, Cabe Costa, Cammie Costa, Charles Santiago Costa, Adam Casilio, Brayden, Erick, Kristen Costa, Aslyn Stoddard, Kalvin Vogel, Brady Stuart; great-grandchildren, Carson Vogel, Kai Butac, and Diran Costa.

A memorial service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Brookings-Smith, 133 Center Street, Bangor. The family invites relatives and friends to visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous