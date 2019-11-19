MADISON – David Webber, 61, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. David was born Nov. 13, 1957, in Skowhegan, Maine, the son to Phillip and Florence “Seeley” Webber.

On Sept. 25, 1976, David married the love of his life, Cathy “Mercier” Webber. David called Madison his home and upheld a dedicated service to Huhtamaki for 32 years. David loved his family more than anything else in this world. He loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping, especially with his family and friends.

David was an avid sports fan, always willing to debate and to have fun, there is no doubt that his favorite teams were the Yankees, the Giants, and the Irish. He also loved watching Nascar.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy, and their four children: Jason Webber and wife Buffi. Nathan Webber and wife Judy Jennifer Richardson and husband Glenn, and Marcus Webber. He will be forever missed by his nine grandchildren, and his great-grandchild, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. David is also survived by his mother Florence who he loved dearly. Five sisters, Beth from Conn., sister from Kingfield Sherry and Chet, Dolly and Ray from Madison, Hattie and Charlie from Palmyra; brother Clarence from Madison; father in law Vaughn Mercier, and all of his Mercier family, whom he considered his own. As well as his best friend Chuck Knox and his wife Jody.

David was predeceased by his father Phillip Webber, His mother in law Scottie Mercier. His son Johnathan, and his brother’s Tommy and Phil JR. His sister in law Helen, and his brother in laws Brian, Jerry, David and Ricky.

A celebration of life will be held on Sat, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., at St. Sebastian Church in Madison, followed by his burial at the catholic cemetery, then a luncheon at the SRS school downstairs, at the thrift store location.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan and Scotts Cremation & Funeral Services in Skowhegan, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory

c/o Cathy Webber,

28 John Street,

Madison, ME 04950,

for gifts of love and

funeral expenses.

