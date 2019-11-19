SURPRISE, Ariz. – Peggy Joycelyn Page died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at An Enchanted Assisted Living in Surprise, Ariz. Peggy was born in Long Beach Calif. on August 15, 1925, and was the daughter of Louis and Claire Jolicoeur.Peggy only lived in California for a few years, and in 1930 moved to Winslow Maine. She graduated from St Joseph’s Academy in Portland, class of 1944. After graduating from high school she took a job with the Internal Revenue Service in Augusta. She met and married her lifelong partner and husband, Joseph T. “Tom” Page in 1947. She moved to Springfield Mass. in 1947 to support her husband, Tom, as he pursued his education at Springfield College while she worked as a secretary and at a dress shop.In 1951 she moved to a city outside of Buffalo, N.Y. called Cattaraugus. Tom taught high school and coached several sports teams, and Peggy helped with the cheer squad and was known as a very enthusiastic fan at the games. In 1952 the young couple decided to move out west to Eugene, Ore. so Tom could pursue his Ph.D at the University of Oregon. In 1953 Tom accepted a position at Seattle University so Peggy moved to Seattle. In 1954, Peggy took a position with Collins Radio.Peggy and her husband adopted two children, Michelle in 1960 and Thomas in 1962. They raised their children in a suburban home in a wooded area in Kirkland, Wash.Peggy was dedicated to charity her entire life, while in Seattle she was a key member of Variety Club charities that raised money for children and the needy across the region. Peggy’s husband, Tom, had a serious stroke in 1980 and that would change her life. She continued to work at the Seattle P-I newspaper and Alpine Christmas Tree company and she was the primary household income during the 1980s and 1990s.Peggy moved to Winslow, Maine in 1988 and lived in her family residence where she grew up. Peggy was widowed in 1999, following the death of her husband, Joseph T. “Tom” Page. Peggy moved to Fairfield Center in 2001 and rented a house from Frank and Marilyn Tozier. The Tozier family treated her like she was a member of their family and Peggy cherished the relationship she had with all the family members. In 2015, Peggy moved to the Balsam House assisted living facility in Readfield so she could get the help she needed. In 2019 she moved to Surprise, Ariz. to be closer to her family. Peggy is going to be laid to rest next to her husband at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Peggy is survived by her brother Jack Jolicoeur; daughter, Michelle Roberts and granddaughters Paige and Shannon; her son, Thomas Page and wife Cheryl, grandson Brian O’Very and fiancé, Cindy Whistler, and granddaughter Erica Morrissey and husband Ben and great-grandsons Caleb and Conor; sister-in-law, Joanne Page and nieces, Susan Ellen Schute and Lauren Page.A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. in Waterville on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Notre Dame parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to theHumane Society of Waterville100 Webb Rd.Waterville, ME 04901orwww.humanesociety.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous