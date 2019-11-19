AUGUSTA – Tasha B. Jackson passed away unexpectedly at her home on Nov. 14, 2019. Tasha was born on Feb. 19, 1990 to Gary and Ginger (Rodgers) Jackson.

She was a “miracle child” as she was born with paralyzed vocal cords and spent the first three months of her life at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She had a tracheotomy the first six years of her life. Although she had struggles, she was fiercely independent and overcame many obstacles.

She attended Manchester Elementary and graduated from Maranacook Community High School in 2009. At the age of 17, she joined the Damon’s family working at the North Augusta Market (Damon’s Quick Stop). Tasha loved to laugh and joke with her co-workers. The Damon’s family surely held a special place in her heart.

Anyone that knew her knew she was exceptionally kind-hearted, and had a quick and funny sense of humor. Every person she touched has a story of their own. She enjoyed seeing her many friends at the Eagles Club in Augusta. She loved shopping, especially for purses and sunglasses, Michael Kors and Coach being her favorite. Tasha was adamant about getting her own apartment, searching and finding it completely on her own. She made that her home with her boyfriend, Eric, and their beloved dog, Bella.

She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Roland and Connie Jackson, maternal grandparents, Raymond and Bernadette Weeks, and Grampa Bob Rodgers; uncles, Ray Weeks Jr. and Bruce Pray, aunts, Barbie Jackson, Germaine Lewis, Rita Kanaris and “aunt” Wanda Lewis.

She leaves behind her parents, Gary and Ginger Jackson; sister, Teaka Jackson and foster brother, Patrick Rodgers; her long-time boyfriend, Eric Peabody and their dog, Bella; nieces, Emily, Alexia and Arabella; grandmother, Darlene Rodgers; aunts, Penny Pray, Heather (Pete) Cunningham, and Kelly (Zio Tony) Cardillo, uncles, Brian (Luanne) Jackson, Bobby Rodgers and Kevin Rodgers; and special friend, Tina (Dan) Woodward, who was more like a second mom; great-aunts and uncles; several cousins whom she had a special connection; and many friends who each had a unique bond with her.

Visiting hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta where her funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Manchester Forks Cemetery, Manchester after the funeral service. Tasha had been planning her upcoming 30th birthday party with her Mom, so a special celebration will be held in February, further details to follow.

Condolences, stories and photos mat be shared through the funeral; home website at: www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

4550 Montgomery Ave.

Suite 1100 N

Bethesda, MD 20814

or

Make-A-Wish Foundation at Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing,

1702 East Highland Ave.

Suite 400

Phoenix, AZ 85016

in her memory in honor of a special family friend, Serena Whaley.

