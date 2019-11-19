<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BRUNSWICK — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at Tedford Housing’s family shelter on Federal Street Monday night.

State police say a man armed with a handgun broke into an apartment at the shelter occupied by two people. During a struggle for the weapon, the alleged intruder and another occupant were shot.

The intruder fled from the apartment and died outside, police said. The other occupant was treated at an area hospital and released.

“There is no threat to the public and no charges are expected,” said Katy England, Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, in an email Tuesday morning.

Police were called about the shooting around 10:20 p.m. the shooting at 34 Federal St., according to a news release.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said one man was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and the other was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Names are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Tedford Housing Director Craig Phillips said that neither the intruder nor the injured man were guests of the facility, and neither should have been there.

“We’ll be working with police as they continue their ongoing investigation,” Phillips said.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the incident that occurred at Tedford Housing’s family shelter last night,” Jennifer Iacovelli, Tedford’s director of development, wrote in a statement. “While we don’t have many details, we do know there was a shooting at the family shelter that resulted in a fatality. The two men involved were not guests of the shelter and, unfortunately, both had guns, which are not allowed on Tedford Housing property. We are working with the state police in the ongoing investigation, including giving them access to security camera footage.”

“Our main focus right now is to offer crisis support to those families and staff who were directly involved in the tragic incident and anyone else who may need the support,” Iacovelli continued. “We are appreciative of the outpouring of love and support we are receiving from community members and partners.”

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, state medical examiner’s office and Brunswick Police Department are investigating.

Waltz said the six-unit family shelter was fully occupied at the time but was not evacuated. It’s not known how many people were living at the shelter at the time of the shooting.

Police on Monday blocked Federal Street between Center and School streets as they investigated the incident.

State Rep. Mattie Daughtry, who lives next to the shelter, and said her driveway was taped off during the night while police investigated.

“We heard shouting noises at around 10:30 and ran downstairs to make sure everyone was safe,” she said.

Police were already outside at that point, she added.

Daughtry said she was concerned for the families staying at the shelter.

“They’ve been great neighbors,” she said. “This is shocking and rare and a complete and utter tragedy and I think that’s probably what was scaring us the most.”

This story will be updated.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the time of the shooting, based on initial information provided by state police. Police were called to the scene of the shooting around 10:20 p.m. Monday

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: