A scammer posing as an officer at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has been calling staff at area psychologist and social work offices and telling them that they have missed jury duty and can avoid arrest by purchasing gift cards.
Multiple potential victims were contacted Tuesday by the scammer posing as Detective Ackerman or Investigator Ackerman, the sheriff’s office said in a post on its Facebook page.
“The citizens targeted are psychologists and clinical social workers and it appears as if the scammer obtained their contact information via the website: psychologytoday.com,” the news release said.
The scammer is using spoofed telephone numbers that show up on Caller ID as local telephone numbers. The scammer provides a telephone number that goes to an automated message for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office wants the public to know it will never call and request or demand payment over the phone. Anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraudulent activity should contact the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 207-893-2810.
