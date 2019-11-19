The Maine Human Rights Commission has found that Uber discriminated against a blind Falmouth woman when one of its drivers refused her a ride because she was accompanied by her guide dog.

Members of the commission voted Monday there were “reasonable grounds” that the ride-sharing service discriminated against Patricia Sarchi on the basis of her disability.

Sarchi had an Uber ride called for her by a Portland manicurist after an appointment in January 2017, according to a September report from a commission investigator.

When the car arrived, the driver told Sarchi she could not get in because she had her guide dog. The driver would not let Sarchi in his vehicle even after the manicurist explained he could not refuse her because the dog was Sarchi’s service animal.

Sarchi was later charged $5 by Uber as a canceled ride fee.

Under Maine’s Human Rights Act, people with service animals cannot be segregated from other members of the public because of the animal’s presence, according to the report. Service animals must be allowed in places of public accommodation where other members of the public are allowed.

In response to the complaint, Uber said it could not be held responsible because its ride-hailing service provides no physical space, it can’t be considered considered public accommodation – anything that offers goods, facilities and services to the general public.

The company also said it was not liable for the actions of its drivers because they are independent contractors, not employees.

A commission investigator dismissed both of Uber’s claims. Under a Supreme Court ruling, companies don’t need a physical space to provide a service to the public, according to the investigator’s report.

Also, although Uber drivers are contractors, the company “exercises extensive control” over drivers including performance and behavior requirements, background checks standards for vehicle age and quality, the investigator said. Under Maine law, Uber’s control over drivers meets requirement for an employer/employee relationship, the report concludes.

“Clearly, drivers are not the ‘third-party independent transportation providers’ Uber claims in its submissions,” the investigator states in the report.

“They may have control over how many hours they work and what rides they accept (to an extent; Uber can remove a driver with a high cancellation rate), but Uber controls nearly everything else about how the rides are provided.”

Uber did not respond to an email with questions about the case Tuesday morning.

In recent years the ride-hailing company has faced raft of lawsuits concerning poor accommodation for people with disabilities. Civil rights lawyers have challenged the company for not providing adequate services for people in wheelchairs in California, Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh.

This isn’t the first time Uber has been challenged for refusing rides to those with service animals. The company and National Federation of the Blind in 2016 agreed to a settlement in which Uber would publish a new service animal policy and require an in-app notification drivers have to fill out to acknowledge their contractual and legal obligations.

Uber also agreed to pay the federation $225,000 and allow the nonprofit to test its compliance.

Kristin Aiello, managing attorney at Disability Rights of Maine representing Sarchi, said it is concerning that Uber continues to insist it is not covered by state and federal laws.

“We are very disappointed that despite the settlement agreement in place, there continue to be violations by Uber,” Aiello said in an interview. “What is even more concerning is Uber is doubling own and literally saying the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Maine Human Rights Act does not apply to us.”

This is the first time the Maine Human Rights Commission has ruled in a case involving a ride-sharing company. Uber started offering ride-sharing around Portland through its app in 2014, rival service Lyft started in the region two years later.

Because the commission voted there are reasonable grounds Uber discriminated against Sarchi, the commission has 90 days to negotiate conciliation between itself, the complaintant and the company, said Executive Director Amy Sneirson.

If no resolution is reached, the commission and Sarchi have another 90 days to sue Uber in court, Sneirson added.

The case is noteworthy because courts across the country are being asked if companies that provide services in the sharing economy, like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb, can be held responsible for what the people who use those services do, Sneirson said.

“It is being litigated now all around the country, with different results,” she said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: