When dealing with international trade — as with many things in business — sometimes what’s needed most is simply a sure thing. We’ve been critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to trade over the past few years in large part because he has injected a tremendous amount of uncertainty in markets, supply chains and other aspects that keep global commerce humming.
But when it comes to one of the most important trading deals for the United States, the president has hammered out a new agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. It is past time for Congress to get on board and nail into place our new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now signaling that passing the trade deal through the House is imminent. Apparently, several members of her caucus have spoken in favor of passing such a bill. It probably helps that some of these members are in districts carried by the president in 2016, so getting his trade deal done will help insulate them from attacks of obstructionism come reelection next year.
The sticking point seems to stem from the other half of the Democratic caucus that wants to slow walk, if not kill off, this bill. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a Democrat from Illinois, stood up in a recent caucus meeting to argue that this would be a “legacy vote” with long-standing repercussions. Therefore, no one should rush to get something done, she suggested.
We’d argue that, yes, pushing through this trade deal could be a legacy vote. If the House pushes it forward and thereby clears the way for the White House to have something to crow about next year, House Democrats will also have a proud legacy, even if such a vote splits their caucus. In case anyone hasn’t noticed, there are signs of a slowing economy both at home and, more clearly, abroad. Securing this trade deal will be a meaningful step toward ensuring the United States economy a good path forward.
It’s worth noting that both the president and Democrats seeking control of the levers of power in Washington need political wins to take to the people next year. And this deal could be such a win. And — from a political standpoint — we doubt passing it will be much of a liability for any lawmaker. After all, the president’s new agreement is called USMCA (the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement). That’s a name that’s so bland and the pact itself is so innocuous that it’s unlikely to become a potent line of attack.
The bigger political risk here is that the economy stumbles and neither party has a win to point to on something they did to strengthen our economy.
Editorial by The Dallas Morning News
Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Amnesty International says at least 106 killed in Iran protests
-
Sports
Women’s college basketball: Suhr leading UMA in first year with team
-
Schools and Education
Carrabec High School teacher speaks out against suspension, threatens lawsuits
-
Nation & World
White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse University
-
UMaine Sports
College hockey: UMaine looks strong off weekend sweep of rival New Hampshire
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.