Winthrop High School recently announced the following students were named to its first quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Samantha Allen, Gabrielle Blanco, Sara Condon, Ian Dow, Alexis Emery, Jennifer Fay, Madeline Fenlason, Taylor Forgue, Natalie Frost, Nikki MacDonald, Jevin Smith, Kena Souza and Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone.
Honors: Bradley Bourne, Gavin Brill, Brooke Burnham, Jacob Carter, Keegan Choate, Madison Corgan, Maya Deming, Samantha Folsom, Jason Frake, Gia Francis, Cameron Hachey, Angelina Kinsman, Logan McDevitt, Justin Neill, Cody Perkins, Zachary Pray, Natalie Rogers, Beau Schmelzer, Zakary St. Germain, Camden Tweedie, Loal Vance and Kayla Weber.
Juniors — High honors: Kerrigan Anuszewski, Joshua Deanda-Whaley, Holly Eason, Rowan Goebel-Bain, Noah Grube, Adam Hardy, Nathan Miller, Abigail Morin, Madisyn Oberg, Fisher Parker, Jacob Smith and Erica Taylor.
Honors: Jenna Buzzell, Sandor Doczy-Bordi, Hannah Duley, Colby Emery, Madison Forgue, Samuel Fuller, Brooklyn Gaghan, Sydney Harrison, Landen Huff, Logan Huff, Chase Keezer, Andreas Kjaergard, Devyn Lee, Dana Lesko, Lindsay Letourneau, Ella Michaud, Aiden Mitchell, Abigail Ross, Teresa Siniak, Chloe Solloway, Samantha Struck and Jackson West.
Sophomores — High honors: Sarah Adam, Logan Baird, Patrick Bellemare, Anna Berkes, Chase Cuevas-Bumps, Andrew Foster, Camille Graves, Vealy Lai, Muriel Lattin, Eliza Neill, Marta Norton, Averie Silva and Caraline Squires.
Honors: Carson Corbin, Chloe Corbin, Montana Daigle, Justin Ferguson, Emily Finch, Eleanor Folsom, Autumn Gerry, Chase Graves, Nathan Hachey, Justin Heath, Xavier Hodge, Cameron Hurd, Evan Jones, Drake Parker, Madelynne Perkins, Jayden Peters, Vanessa Richards Bowden, Lydia Szakas, Kaylie Thomas, Oliva Vance, Daniel Webster, Liberty Wells and Madison M. Weymouth.
Freshman — High honors: Sophia Blanco, Charlotte Bryant, Phoebe Dow, Elsa Goebel-Bain, Amelie Grube, Julia Letourneau, Rhyan Sawlivich, Tyler Smith and Alyssa St Pierre.
Honors: Jakob Barrows, Brooke Belz, Samuel Bourne, Aleah Childs, James Cognata, James Corgan, Kamryn Dube, Katherine Dugal, Isabella Dunn, Sage Fortin, Nicholas Keezer, Camden Lesko, Benjamin Ouellette, Iker Alonso Penniman, Tyler Shumway and Lauryn Wood.
