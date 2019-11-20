On Friday, Nov. 22, area artists will once again showcase original artworks in storefronts and studios from 5 to 8 p.m. in Gardiner’s historic downtown.

This is the 15th year that Artwalk Gardiner has brought together artists, businesses and the community for an evening of art exhibitions, music, refreshments and community good cheer.

Artwalk Gardiner was formally launched in the fall of 2005 by the Artdogs studios and a handful of area artists who exhibited their work to a well attended, appreciative audience. Artwalk Gardiner is a non-juried, member-run organization that accepts artists within a twenty mile radius of downtown Gardiner.

Nearly a dozen storefronts display 20 or more area artists. Maps will be available at area businesses to match venues to artists.

For more information, contact Helen Wright at [email protected] or 512-0098.

