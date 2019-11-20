BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College held its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony on Oct. 25 to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

The following area students were designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars, they are in the top (highest grade point average) 20 percent of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a GPA of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

• Bryan McAtee, of Alna, is a sophomore with an undeclared major.

• Katherine McKee, of Hallowell, is a sophomore with an undeclared major.

• Chase Tomberlin, of Winthrop, is a senior majoring in performance arts.

The Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholar designation honors James Bowdoin III and his wife, Sarah. James Bowdoin III was the earliest patron of the college and was instrumental in its founding in 1794. Sarah Bowdoin also gave many gifts to the college, including most of the Bowdoin family portraits in the collection of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

