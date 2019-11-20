Capital City Improv will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., in Gardiner. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Capital City Improv Comedy uses audience suggestions and stories to create customized comedy shows right before your eyes. Each show is unique and will never be seen again! Using a combination of quick-wits, teamwork, and music, Capital City Improv delivers a show that is professional, fast, and funny.

Now in its seventh year, the act was conceived and started by Dennis Price. Price studied improvisation in Chicago at IO Theater, The Second City, and the Playground Theater. Combining his love of improv and his love of Maine, Dennis created Capital City Improv to bring comedy, fun, and memorable experiences to the central Maine area.

Advance tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for children. Tickets at the door will cost $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for children.

Tickets are available at Johnson Hall’s Box Office from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday .

For tickets, or more information, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

