GARDINER — The holiday tree lighting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Johnson Hall Park, 280 Water St.

Visit historic downtown Gardiner for tree lighting festivities on Shop Small Saturday as part of Gardiner Main Street’s Days of Light celebrations. Caroling, hot chocolate and a performance by Ampersand Academy of Dance will lead way to a special appearance from a jolly old elf who will light the tree.

After the tree is lit, visits with Santa will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. inside Gardiner City Hall Council Room, 6 Church St. Enter by the public safety entrance.

For more information, visit gardinermainstreet.org, call 582-3100, or email [email protected].

