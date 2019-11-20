HALLOWELL — Despite loud comments from the public, a potential, conditional-use permit was handed to the operator of a proposed marijuana cultivation facility on Whitten Road.

A public hearing was held Wednesday night at a meeting of the Hallowell Planning Board. Multiple citizens and local business owners said it may devalue their properties and create an unpleasant smell. After the hour-long hearing, the board deliberated the conditional-use standards and eventually voted 5-2, with one abstention, to approve the project’s conditional-use permit. Lisa Rigoulot and Judy Feinstein voted no.

The approval was given under the conditions that the project be held to the strictest odor mitigation standards available from the state.

The project’s operator, David Vickers, would still need further permitting and licensing from the city and state to move forward with the operation he laid out in his application.

The building at 268 Whitten Road, just north of Mattson’s Floor and Window Treatments, is owned by Augusta-based J&R Associates LLC. The application, filed Oct. 30, includes a purchase-and-sale agreement on the property, which says Vickers’ company will buy the building for $1.25 million. A rental listing for the building states that the building is 15,500 square feet and is fully built as a “standard office.”

Vickers operates Origins Cannabis Co. and has a medical marijuana retail store in Manchester at 884 Western Ave.

There are “no immediate plans for signage” at the facility, and Ide told the Kennebec Journal that “no changes to the exterior of the building are proposed at this time.” Vickers said during the hearing, if the project had not been the subject of a Kennebec Journal article or Wednesday’s public hearing, no one would likely know it was there.

Vickers would need a separate marijuana business license from the city to move forward with the project. Marijuana business licenses — which are good for medical and adult-use marijuana businesses — come with a $250 fee on top of any other permits needed. That fee may change in the future, as the city’s Ordinance Rewrite Committee is reviewing the ordinance.

Vickers said during the meeting that he anticipated licensing procedures from the state to be done by Dec. 5 and he planned to apply for a cultivation license then. He plans to pursue a local marijuana business license at that time.

Resident Terry Shepherd spoke during the public hearing to protest the project. He said the project violated the first conditional-use standard, which states that “the proposed use meets specific requirements set forth in this Chapter and would be in compliance with applicable state or federal laws,” because marijuana is illegal according to federal law.

Shepherd also said he objected to the facility’s proximity to the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, where children often gather.

“I wish that thing was back to the bowling alley that was there when I was a kid,” he said. “I just don’t think that this is a good location for it.”

The application overview said that the project will use energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems and “minimal amounts” of municipal water. Vickers’ application indicated there will also be carbon filters to mitigate any odors from the facility and the property will be under continuous surveillance.

Rick Conant, who owns RLC Engineerings, which has an office at 267 Whitten Road, disputed the odor mitigation system. He said his employees often leave their windows down during the summer while they’re at work and the marijuana smell would make their vehicles “smell poorly.”

Conant also said he purchased his Whitten Road property because it was in a professional, commercial environment, and he would not have purchased the property if this business was there. He said it may harm the property’s value.

“I may have people say I can’t work in this environment,” he said. “When I moved to this property, this wasn’t anything I had to worry about.”

Resident Eric Perry, who owns a contracting business, was also concerned with the potential smell of marijuana coming from the building.

“I’m not sure that’s possible without throwing a tremendous amount of money at it,” he said.

Linda Johnson, who said she was speaking at a planning board meeting for the first time, said she would like to see Vickers “go back to Manchester.” She said she has nothing against Vickers, but the potential facility is “upsetting” to her.

“I’ll be passing this facility several times a day,” she said. “I think we can do better for Hallowell than to approve a warehouse.”

Vickers responded to the odor concerns by saying marijuana business owners are conscious of odor emissions because it is laid out clearly in adult-use rules. He said it was “palpable” that odor emissions could be mitigated from his potential facility, and he plans on making the investment in the property to do so.

“I assure you the last thing we’re going to do is come into Hallowell … and devalue properties because of the smell,” he said.

Addressing a concern raised about the size of the crop, Vickers said he was planning to use 7,000 square feet of the facility for the growing operation, which will include medical and adult-use marijuana. Vickers said he was not looking to build an “industrial” growing operation at the site.

Ide said a clause states that three odor complaints could trigger some sort of corrective action, which would be a fine or revocation of occupancy.

After the hearing, planning board members discussed if the project met two other standards: if “the proposed use would not have a significant, detrimental effect on the use and peaceful enjoyment of abutting property as the result of … odor” and if “the proposed use would not have a significant, detrimental effect on the value of adjacent properties.”

Planning board member Darryl Brown Jr. called the two standards subjective, adding that the odor issue comes down to personal opinion.

“If you don’t like it, it’s an odor; if you do like it, it’s a smell,” he said.

Brown, responding to comments about odor and property values, said that he “truly believed” that Vickers was going to put “his honest effort” to mitigate odor to meet state rules, but he said the planning board’s job was to interpret the city’s rules on conditional uses.

“It’s looking like he’s followed (the conditional uses) pretty darn close,” Brown said. “As a board, we’re here to go by the book of ordinances.”

After casting their dissenting votes, Rigoulot and Feinstein said they did not believe the application met the applicable standards.

Some confusion between members rose after Vickers’ comments about the future of rulemaking at the state level and his plans to convert to an adult-use marijuana cultivation facility. Members were confused if they were supposed to consider the distinction between the two types of marijuana, but Code Enforcement Officer Doug Ide told them they were only considering if the conditional-use application for a marijuana cultivation facility, regardless of the type of marijuana, met the applicable standards.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: