FARMINGTON — Icy roads contributed to accidents in Chesterville, New Sharon and Wyman Township between late Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday morning, Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Drivers need to remember to slow down and allow extra time because even though roads look clear, they can be icy, he said.

On Wednesday, a 2009 Ford pickup truck driven by Ivy Rasco, 61, of Smithfield and a 2010 Toyota Highlander driven by Amy Nevins, 44, of Belgrade collided about 6:28 a.m. at the top of Mile Hill Road, also Route 27, in New Sharon. No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were hauled away.

Franklin County Sgt. Brad Scovil responded, along with off-duty Deputy Brian McCormick who lives nearby, Nichols said.

A 2003 Ford Excursion driven by Chancell Luce, 36, of Chesterville slid off Borough Road in Chesterville and struck an embankment about 6:54 a.m. Wednesday. Two children were secured in a booster seat and a car seat. Their names were unavailable Wednesday morning because an accident report had not been completed.

Lt. David Rackliffe responded. The front of the SUV was damaged, Nichols said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dennis Rasponi, 44, of Eustis was heading toward Carrabassett Valley when it went off Route 17 in Wyman Township. The driver was attempting to go up a steep icy hill when the truck started to slide backward, spun 180 degrees, went off the road and rolled onto its roof, Deputy Andrew Morgan said. The accident was reported at 5:17 p.m. near Stratton Brook Road.

The Maine Department of Transportation was called about icy road conditions about 5:30 p.m. and it took more than hour for a truck to arrive, Morgan said. The section of road was closed until the road was treated.

