Maine State Police arrested a man wanted on national felony arson warrants, taking him into custody at a residence in Lyman on Tuesday.

Robert Johnson, a 25-year-old transient, had two nationwide extradition warrants revoking his probation based on two Class A arson offenses, Maine State Police said in a release posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

State police said they investigated several leads that led them to a home in Lyman. Three officers and a K9 tracked Johnson to a camper located behind the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Johnson is being held without bail at the York County Jail pending his court appearance.

