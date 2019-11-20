Maine State Police arrested a man wanted on national felony arson warrants, taking him into custody at a residence in Lyman on Tuesday.
Robert Johnson, a 25-year-old transient, had two nationwide extradition warrants revoking his probation based on two Class A arson offenses, Maine State Police said in a release posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
State police said they investigated several leads that led them to a home in Lyman. Three officers and a K9 tracked Johnson to a camper located behind the residence and took him into custody without incident.
Johnson is being held without bail at the York County Jail pending his court appearance.
