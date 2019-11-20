DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Harry J. Stickney, 76, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Augusta, passed away Nov. 17, 2019 at VA Maine Healthcare at Togus, after a brief illness. He was born in Skowhegan on July 18, 1943, the son of Norman E. Stickney and Delia V. (Bradstreet) Stickney.

Harry proudly served his country and community as a Sergeant with the Maine State Police, a Command Sergeant Major with the Maine Army National Guard and an instructor for SAIC. Harry was a graduate of Thomas College, and a proud member of The Maine Select Honor Guard, AMVETS, VFW, American Legion, and the Maine Retired Troopers Organization.

He was a devoted husband, father, friend and avid volunteer. His grandchildren were his greatest pride and lovingly referred to him as Papa. Harry brightened every room he walked in with his amazing sense of humor, sharp wit and infectious smile. He loved to play golf and go bowling with his friends at Colonial Colony. He was a proud veteran who placed flags for Memorial Day, raised funds for Toys for Tots, and helped fellow veterans receive benefits and assistance.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 43 years, Dawn M. (Hatch) Stickney of Daytona Beach, Fla. and Augusta; four daughters, Angela M. Theroux (David) of Bellingham, Mass., Rebecca M. Stickney of Manchester, Erica M. Owensby (Jason) of Statham, Ga., and Sarah J. Theriault (Brent) of Norridgewock, one son, Norman J. Stickney (Johanna) of West Gardiner; three sisters, Marjorie Martin of Daytona Beach, Fla., Gail Melkonian of Stoneham, Mass. and Lynne Morrill of Woburn, Mass., one brother, Donald Stickney of Kingman, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, Britanny, Ashley, Jaylen, Bailey, Fischer, Hailey, Brandon, Molly, Abigail and Leah; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Margaret Undari, and a special brother-in-law, Aldo Martin.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Augusta Baptist Church, 2567 North Belfast Avenue, Augusta. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, on Nov. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank the hospice staff at Togus Springs for their tenderness and loving care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

