DEER ISLE – Ian Michael Bickford, 37, passed away Oct. 29, 2019 in Skowhegan. He was born May 29, 1982 in Skowhegan, the son of William I. and Patricia J. (Smith) Bickford.

He was educated in the schools of Norridgewock and Skowhegan and worked for many years in the lobster industry and building construction around New England. He enjoyed music, walks, reading, time spent with family, helping people, hunting, card playing, playing basketball, was a fan of the Oakland Raiders, and giving power hugs.

He is survived by his father, William Bickford of Norridgewock; two brothers, Derek Bickford of Norridgewock and Nathan Bickford of Stonington, three sisters, Cassandra McLeod of North Carolina, Carey Bickford and partner Don Wing of Skowhegan, and Brittany Bickford-Jewell and husband Gregory of Skowhegan; 21 nieces and nephews; 10 aunts and uncles; one grandniece, one grandnephew; 100-plus cousins.

He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia J. (Smith) Bickford; twin sisters, Karen and Karla Bickford; maternal grandparents, Glendon and Jean (Rogers) Smith, paternal grandparents, Lauris Bickford and Fern (Snow) Lund; aunt, Pamela Vanorse, uncle, Michael Smith.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the USW Union Hall, Hinckley Road, Skowhegan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make

donations in Ian’s memory

c/o William Bickford

P.O. Box 294

Norridgewock, ME 04957

