FARMINGDALE – James R. Norton passed away Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019 in Reading, Pa. after an unexpected short battle with cancer.

Jim was born on Sept. 7, 1958 in Gardiner, to James E. Norton Jr. and Nancy Norton.

Jim lived in Farmingdale and attended Hall Dale High School.

Jim was employed with Maine Drilling and Blasting off and on since 1980. Drilling and blasting was his life. He became well respected in his field. Jim spent the last seven years in Pennsylvania. He was a big part in developing the Maine drilling division there. He discovered his love of drilling while working for Rolfe’s Well Drilling. He was very proud of the opportunity to travel to Africa and teach them how to operate a drill.

Jim was an avid Nascar fan, his favorite driver was Dale Jr. He always looked forward to coming home in the fall to go hunting with his three children, fishing and snowmobiling. He looked forward to coming home for the family pig roast and helping out on the family farm.

Jim is survived by his three children, Michael and his fiance Kelly, Jamie and his wife Jennifer, and Natallie; his father, James and his partner Rosalyn Proulx; two brothers, Richard, Jody and his wife Diana; grandchildren, Trevor, Brendan, Lexi, Logan, Makayla and Gabe; his former wife, Suzane Norton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his mother, Nancy L.; first wife, Brenda Norton.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a service will be held immediately after visitation at 1 p.m.

