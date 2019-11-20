AUGUSTA – Loryn Lynn McCollett, 30, a former resident of Monmouth, died unexpectedly at her residence in Augusta. She was born Oct. 25, 1989 in Augusta, the loving daughter of Michael McCollett Sr. and Jacqueline Kelley.

She was educated in the Monmouth schools and graduated from Monmouth Academy, class of 2009. Loryn enjoyed fishing, listening to music, writing poetry and going to shows, and she especially enjoyed photography.

She is survived by her parents, Michael McCollett Sr. of Manchester and Jacqueline Kelley of Wisconsin; two sons, Matthew Mattie Jr. and Lestat James Ryan, both of Augusta; three brothers, Michael McCollett Jr. of Hallowell, John McCollett and partner Raymond Martin of Augusta, Matthew McCollett and his wife Shiloh of Germany, a sister, Krystal McCollett of Augusta; her niece and nephew, Annalise and Ian McCollett.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Carol Richards.

Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will be in the spring at Manchester Forks Cemetery, Granite Hill, Manchester, ME 04351.

If desired, donations can be made in memory of

Loryn McCollett to the

Children’s Scholarship Fund

c/o Bragdon-Finley Funeral Home

P.O. Box 188

Monmouth, ME 04259

