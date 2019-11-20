MOUNT VERNON – Phillip R. Goucher, 87, of Mount Vernon, died Sunday Nov. 17, 2019 in Gardiner, after a brief illness.

He was born in Farmington on Dec. 22, 1931 to the late Merle and Marion (White) Goucher.

After living in Chesterville and New Sharon as a child, he spent most of his adult life living in Mt. Vernon, including nearly 20 years as caretaker for his grandmother, Flossie Goucher.

He attended grade schools in New Sharon and Mt. Vernon, before continuing on to Kent’s Hill Prep School.

In September 1952 Phil joined the U.S. Navy. Upon discharge he returned home to work on the family farm and to drive truck for his Father. Over the years he drove truck for several people including his brother Ted, Pete Gilman, and the State of Maine, DOT. He also owned his own dump truck that he used to haul gravel for many different contractors.

Phil had a remarkable memory. The eldest of nine children, he was able to share stories with the family of things that happened from when he and his siblings were growing up. He could easily recall the birth dates of family members, even most of his nieces and nephews.

Phil enjoyed listening to country music, going to antique tractor and car shows, and could often be found watching horse and oxen pulling at several local fairs. Although things didn’t always work as well when he got done as they did before he started, he would spend days, or even weeks, tinkering on things that only he thought were worth saving. He also enjoyed several field trips that he took over the last few years while living at Arbor Terrace in Gardiner.

Phil was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Ted Goucher and his wife, Audrey, Gerald “Stub” Goucher and his wife, Joyce, and Douglas Goucher, his sister, Joan Varney and his brother-in-law, Lewis Ross.

He is survived by his brothers, Gregory Goucher and his wife, Cindy, of Mount Vernon and Stephen Goucher and his wife, Jeannie, of Sabattus, his sisters, Phyllis Ross, of Readfield and Robin Reed and her husband, Skip, of Winthrop, his sister-in-law, June Goucher, of Winthrop, brother-in-law, Harland Varney, of Vienna; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Phil’s lifelong friend, Sandra Burgess, for all of her support over the years; Arbor Terrace for adding years to his life; The Alfond Center for Health and Healing and Beacon Hospice for their care and support.

A military funeral service will be held at the Chapel of the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop. Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to PALS Animal Shelter or to a charity of your choice.

