UNITY – Robert A. Hatch, 72, died unexpectedly Nov. 14, 2019 at a Waterville Hospital. He was born Oct. 2, 1947 in Skowhegan, the son of Lloyd W. and Thelma (Whitney) Hatch. Robert graduated from high school in 1966 and immediately joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving for three years, one year and 11 months he served in Vietnam.

When he returned from the service he worked as a dairy farmer at the job he loved the most, the Robert Elwell Farm in Unity for 30 years.

He enjoyed watching the New England Patriots, and old black and white cowboy movies.

Robert is survived by his mother, Thelma Hubbard of Palmyra; four sons, Eric Hatch and his wife Jamie of Dixmont, William Hatch and significant other Mallisa Braley of Dixmont, Matthew Hatch and his significant other Mechelle Braley of Dixmont, and Robert A. Hatch II of Plymouth; a brother, Richard Hatch and his wife Diane of Florida, a sister, Michelle MacManus and husband Leonard of New Brunswick, Canada. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Diana Stewart; 11 grandchildren; seveb great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Lloyd Hatch; sister, Gloria, Hatch; his stepfather; and two stepbrothers.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday Nov. 22, 2019, at the Village Cemetery in St. Albans. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brown Funeral Home, 34 High St., Newport.

To sign an online guest book and leave written condolences please visit: www.PhilipBrownFuneral Home.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous