Staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk are joined by Cony coach B.L. Lippert to discuss the four state championship games this weekend. Lippert shares his expertise and offers his pick for each contest.

Watch the episode below or listen to the audio of the entire podcast above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

