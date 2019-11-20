Staff writers Drew Bonifant and Travis Lazarczyk are joined by Cony coach B.L. Lippert to discuss the four state championship games this weekend. Lippert shares his expertise and offers his pick for each contest.
Watch the episode below or listen to the audio of the entire podcast above. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Gridiron Gurus, State Championships
-
Maine Crime
Man accused of using gun to threaten girlfriend and her mother in Scarborough
-
Maine Crime
Man wanted on national arson warrants arrested in Lyman
-
College
College notebook: Colby men’s basketball experiments early in season
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: New coach Troy Norton has a vision for Mt. Blue’s future
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.