A statewide program to provide workers with upgraded IT training is seeking applicants.

TechHire Maine has 60 slots for employees of private companies who are looking to advance their IT skills. The program will pay up to 50 percent of the training costs for an incumbent, eligible worker to get IT training that advances the employee’s career. TechHire Maine was designed to address the needs of employers by offering a nontraditional pathway to developing an IT workforce.

“With the state’s current tight labor market and low unemployment, employers are looking for ways to both train their workforce and remain competitive in the economy,” Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman said in a news release. “This grant is an example of how everyone can work together – business, government, and community partners – to help Maine businesses and workers thrive.”

The program allows for employers to choose the training program, the training provider and which employees will get the training. It also will help employers identify appropriate training for employees, if needed.

A $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor was awarded in 2016 to Coastal Counties Workforce to administer the program. More information is available by contacting Jillian Sample, director of operations, Coastal Counties Workforce, at [email protected] or 207-725-5472.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: