OKLAHOMA CITY — SONIC Drive-In concluded its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign in support of public school teachers last month, and a Windsor teacher received funding to support their innovative and creative learning projects. In partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org, Helen Beesley received $496 for necessary supplies to inspire learning in their classroom.

Between Sept. 30, and Oct. 27, fans voted for projects they found the most inspiring at LimeadesforLearning.com, ranging from pencils and paper to tablets and robotics kits.

Among the exceptional public school teachers who earned funding for much-needed teaching resources as part of the annual Fall Voting campaign Beesley, at Windsor Elementary School, was awarded funds for the project “No More Fake Reading!”

To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

