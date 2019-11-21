BATH — A Bath-built Arleigh Burke-class destroyer got its big break when the cast and crew of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” filmed scenes for the show’s second season aboard the USS Rafael Peralta.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” stars John Krasinski, who plays the show’s protagonist, an ex-marine-turned-hero. Krasinski is best known for his role as Jim Halpert in “The Office,” a comedic sitcom that ran for nine seasons.

The series is based on books written by Tom Clancy, which feature the fictional character. Season two of the political thriller aired earlier this month on Amazon Prime.

The USS Rafael Peralta, designated DDG 115, is the 65th destroyer of its class to be commissioned, and the 35th to be built by Bath Iron Works. The ship was commissioned in 2017 and is docked in San Diego.

The $1.5 million, 513-foot-long vessel is named after Sgt. Rafael Peralta, who was killed in Iraqi during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2010. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross for covering a live grenade with his body, an action that saved two fellow Marines.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: