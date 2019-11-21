The U.S. Navy has awarded a Maine company a multimillion-dollar contract to make dry dock improvements at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield will receive a $157 million fixed price contract for construction of a super flood basin and extending portal crane rails for Dry Dock No. 1 at the Kittery shipyard, the Navy said in a statement Thursday evening.
Work is expected to be completed by March 2022.
