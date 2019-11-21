U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is among a handful of Republican senators invited to have lunch with President Trump on Thursday amid the House inquiry into impeachment.

Collins, who is up for re-election in 2020, has yet to comment publicly on impeachment and has cited her role as a potential “juror” in a Senate trial as grounds for not commenting on the House proceedings.

News of her lunch with the president Thursday drew criticism from Maine Democrats and others.

“The meeting is a dramatic shift in her stance and she should disclose the meeting topics,” the Maine Democratic Party said in a news release. The party also said Collins should answer questions including, “Is it appropriate for a juror to dine with a potential defendant prior to a proceeding?”

Mainers for Accountable Leadership, a liberal group pushing for transparent and accountable congressional leadership, also criticized Collins for not speaking out on the impeachment inquiry.

“Senator Collins says she can’t ‘comment’ to the public about the impeachment inquiry or face constituents like me in a town hall to discuss the President’s quid pro quo, but she will have lunch with the defendant,” said Marie Follayttar, co-director of Mainers for Accountable Leadership, in a statement.

“She serves the people, but continues to fall in line with Trump and the party leaders,” Follayttar said.

The impeachment inquiry is currently in its fifth day of public hearings. It centers on whether Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate the role of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president, withheld foreign aid over the matter and then covered it up.

If the inquiry leads to a House decision to impeach the president, the next step would be a trial in the Senate, where the vote of two-thirds of senators would be needed to remove the president from office.

After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for a vote on an impeachment inquiry last month, Collins said cited her role as a potential juror as grounds for not commenting on the inquiry.

“The constitutional role of a senator during an impeachment trial includes serving as a juror,” she said at the time. “As such, at this point, it is not appropriate for a senator to comment on the merits of the House inquiry or to prejudge its outcome. Therefore, I will not be commenting on the House proceedings.”

At a memorial service for firefighters last month, however, Collins said it was “completely inappropriate” for a president to encourage a foreign state to investigate a political rival. Those comments came in response to a question about Trump saying China should also investigate Biden and his son.

According to a report in Politico, Collins is among a handful of GOP Senators, also including Mitt Romney of Utah, who will meet with the president Thursday. Over the last few months Trump has been scheduling the lunches to talk with Republican senators about a number of issues, including the impeachment probe, the report said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: