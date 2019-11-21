The David Bromberg Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

For Americana godfather David Bromberg, it all began with the blues. His incredible journey spans five-and-a-half decades, and includes — but is not limited to — adventures with

Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jerry Garcia, and music and life lessons from seminal blues guitarist Reverend Gary Davis, who claimed the young Bromberg as a son.

A musician’s musician, Bromberg’s mastery of several stringed instruments (guitar, fiddle, Dobro, mandolin), and multiple styles is legendary, leading Dr. John to declare him an American icon.

Now, with “The Blues, the Whole Blues, and Nothing But the Blues,” his first release for Red House Records, Bromberg and multi-Grammy-winning producer/accompanist Larry Campbell (Dylan, Levon Helm, Paul Simon) focus on the Blues music Bromberg discovered in high school. The album is both blues primer and an opportunity to witness a master embracing this distinctly American music with passion and grace.

