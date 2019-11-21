Theater at Monmouth’s 50th season concludes with award-winning playwright Steve Murray’s hilariously touching adaptation of Frank Capra’s, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Brimming with hope and humor, the story reminds us of the power of perspective, friendship and family just in time for the holiday season. Ring in the season with family, friends, and neighbors from Nov. 28 through Dec. 8. Stage times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28, 29, 30, Dec. 6 and 7; and 1 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8, at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Mike Anthony unleashes his comedic talents for this 90-minute adventure as he recreates more than two-dozen iconic characters from the beloved film. Anthony embodies Clarence the Angel, Mary, Old Man Potter, and the rest of Bedford Falls’ finest citizens, while also serving as narrator, offering amusing commentary on George Bailey’s journey to discover that the actions of one person really can make a difference in the world. This fast-paced and witty adaptation celebrates the warmth of the season and the belief that hard work, fair play and commitment to family and community is truly its own “wonderful” reward.

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” produced and directed by Frank Capra in 1946, is based on the short story “The Greatest Gift” written by Philip Van Doren Stern in 1939 and published in 1945.

This version features Mike Anthony as narrator and all the inhabitants of Bedford Falls and beyond; directed by Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews with set and lights by Jim Alexander and sound design by Rew Tippin. This Wonderful Life is sponsored by TexTech, Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union, and MaineGeneral.

Tickets cost $28 for adults, and $22 for students, or $10 Thanksgiving Day with the donation of non-perishable food items for local food pantry.

For tickets, or more information, call 933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: