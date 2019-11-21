WATERVILLE — The city has a beautiful, 27-foot-tall evergreen tree at Head of Falls to help usher in the holidays, thanks to a Mount Vernon tree farmer and his friend who donated the Fraser fir to the city Thursday.

Scott and Betsy Herrick, of Hornbeam Mountain Farm, called Waterville Parks and Recreation Director Matt Skehan to offer the tree as a gift after Skehan made phone calls to several farms, looking for just the right one. Skehan, Mike Folsom and other employees from the Waterville Public Works Department traveled Thursday to Mount Vernon where Scott Herrick cut the fir down and loaded it onto a trailer for the trip to Waterville.

“It’s a nice tree,” Skehan said Thursday. “We’re planning to put lights on it tomorrow. I do think it’s going to be the best one that we’ve had.”

Scott Herrick said later Thursday that his farm donates a tree every year to the town of Mount Vernon and he was happy to offer one to Waterville. The large tree actually was on a lot owned by his friend, John Watson. The tree lot was owned by Skip Hammond of Hammond Lumber years ago. Herrick and Watson talked about donating a tree to Waterville, and both decided it was a great thing to do, Herrick said.

The trees on that lot are old and large, according to Herrick, who said he told Skehan there are plenty of trees there if Waterville wants some in the future.

“There are probably 15 years worth of trees for Waterville in that lot,” Herrick said. “We can probably provide trees for quite a while (from) there because there are so many.”

Herrick said trees typically grow about a foot a year and must be pruned and shaped during its life.

Herrick’s full time job is in information technology, and the Christmas tree farming is a hobby his family loves. They get to meet all the people who come to choose their Christmas trees, he said.

“It’s a great time. You get to meet a lot of new people, and it’s very social, and we really enjoy it. It’s a great time of year.”

He said he and his wife plan to come to Waterville during the holiday season, choose a new restaurant they have never dined at, check out the revitalization efforts downtown and then visit the Christmas tree at Head of Falls.

Skehan and the public works crew Thursday erected the tree at the Riverwalk at Head of Falls off Front Street, where Santa Claus will turn on its lights Nov. 29 following the Parade of Lights downtown, which starts at 6 p.m. Skehan said the nearby gazebo and poles will also be illuminated with lights.

The tree was moved this year to the riverfront from Castonguay Square, next to City Hall, to provide more space for entertainment activities after the parade, including dance troupe performances. After the tree lighting and activities, Santa will greet visitors at his mini-village, Kringleville, in Castonguay Square.

Skehan said the city appreciates the Herricks’ generosity. Such a tree would otherwise likely have cost the city between $200 and $300. According to Skehan, Herrick welcomed the Waterville crew to the farm and was very friendly and was very generous with his time and resources.

“He is a super guy,” Skehan said.

