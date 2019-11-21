LINCOLN – Bette L. Marshall passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 in Lincoln.

She was born in Wellington on May 28, 1927, the daughter of the late Cecil and Velma (Pushaw) Nutting.

Bette graduated from Clinton High School and began nursing school in Waterville at Sisters Hospital.

She married John F. Marshall from Clinton on May 10, 1947. They were married for 61 years before his passing in 2009.

Bette practiced nursing for many years at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. She also taught nursing at the University of Maine in Augusta.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Paul Marshall.

Bette will be sadly missed by her son, Peter Marshall; his daughter-in-law, Laura Marshall; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

All services will be private.

Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

